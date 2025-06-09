Netherlands eye top spot in Group F

Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville. [Photo: REUTERS]

The Netherlands complete their ​Group F campaign at the World Cup with a clash against a Tunisia side in disarray in Kansas City ‌on Thursday, looking to cement top spot in the pool and manage several strikers carrying knocks.

Tunisia have already been eliminated after two heavy losses that have seen them concede nine goals and draft in coach Herve Renard mid-tournament, while the Netherlands romped to a 5-1 success, opening a new tab over Sweden in their last ​fixture.

The Dutch top the Group F table on goals scored from Japan, with both teams garnering four points and ​a +4 goal-difference. Sweden has three points, and Tunisia’s horror campaign sees them yet to get off the mark.

The Netherlands are likely to welcome back midfielder Quinten Timber, who missed the win over Sweden with a concussion.

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