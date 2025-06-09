Minister blames misinformation for crushing season delay

[Photo: FILE]

The 2026 crushing season has been postponed after the Fiji Sugar Corporation failed to secure enough harvesting gangs and cane supply to begin mill operations.

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna says misinformation and political influence may be contributing to some farmers’ reluctance to harvest their cane. He adds that FSC is ready to commence crushing and hopes growers will reconsider delaying harvesting activities.

The challenges facing the sugar industry, according to Tunabuna are not unique, noting that many sectors are dealing with rising costs and economic pressures and that the government is aware of concerns raised by farmers and has continued to provide support to the industry through fertiliser assistance, infrastructure upgrades, top-up payments and fuel subsidies.

“I think part of the problem that we are now facing is probably the information that they’re getting from other people rather than from the government. It’s very sad to see some old politicians trying to gain some support here during this crisis.”

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Tunabuna states that some growers may be receiving conflicting information from outside sources despite ongoing government efforts to assist the sector. He adds that it is unfair to use the industry’s current difficulties for political gain when businesses and communities across the country are facing similar economic conditions.

His comments come after FSC announced the postponement of the crushing season due to low cane supply and a shortage of harvesting gangs. A new date for the opening of the mills is expected to be announced later.