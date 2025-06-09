New push to tackle growing waste crisis

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya met representatives of Return & Earn Fiji

The government is looking at a formal partnership with Return & Earn Fiji to boost recycling and tackle the country’s growing waste problem.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya met representatives of Return & Earn Fiji yesterday to discuss ways to strengthen recycling systems.

The talks also focused on supporting Fiji’s national Container Deposit Scheme.

The discussions come as the Ministry finalises Container Deposit Regulations. The regulations aim to increase recycling rates and reduce litter across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says both sides discussed better data collection and stronger recovery systems. They also explored ways to expand recycling services to rural and maritime areas.

Return & Earn Fiji pays five cents for every empty plastic bottle and aluminium can returned. The initiative is supported by bottling and manufacturing companies.