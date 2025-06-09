Survey uncovers hidden struggles

[Photo: KELERA DITAIKI]

Poor drainage, weak waste management and a lack of electricity remain major challenges in dozens of informal settlements across Nasinu.

A six-week survey identified 51 informal settlements within the municipality.

The survey provided authorities with a better understanding of the conditions faced by thousands of residents.

Nasinu Town Council Chief Executive Felix Magnus explained that the findings highlighted key gaps in services and infrastructure.

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Magnus pointed out that the profiling exercise identified settlements without electricity.

He says solar lights have already been provided in some of these communities.

“We’ve also gone to the extent of talking with the Housing Authority to look at the salary brackets of some of the informal settlers and see whether they can be given a proper home, a proper housing development block. So, Housing Authority has been able to package packages for people who earn less than $50,000.”

Magnus adds that the growing number of informal settlements shows the need for housing support for low-income earners.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa said the Ministry was working on practical housing solutions.

He says the aim is to help families move out of informal settlements and into better living conditions.

Nalumisa also says councils must become more financially sustainable.

The Nasinu Town Council, he says, is exploring property development and rental income projects.