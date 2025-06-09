558 Women seek help from abuse

[Photo: FIJI WOMEN'S CRISIS CENTRE/ FACEBOOK]

More than 550 new domestic violence cases were reported to the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and its branches in just five months.

Between January and May this year, the Centres recorded 558 new domestic violence cases. This was the largest category among the 829 new cases received.

Survivors of domestic violence also attended 1,023 repeat counselling sessions during the same period.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says the figures reveal the reality that many women and children continue to face.

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Ali said behind every statistic was a survivor seeking safety, justice and support.

She also points out that the high number of repeat counselling sessions shows that recovery takes time and often requires ongoing support.

The Centres also recorded seven rape cases, six sexual assault cases and two attempted rape cases.

There were also nine child rape cases, 10 child sexual abuse cases and 36 cases of physical, verbal and emotional child abuse.

Five new sexual harassment cases were also reported.

Ali says domestic violence remains one of the most common human rights violations in Fiji.

Many women and children, she said, continue to live with violence, fear and trauma in their own homes.

Ali says survivors still face challenges when seeking protection and justice.

She said women continue to report concerns about breaches of Domestic Violence Restraining Orders.

According to Ali, some survivors remain fearful even after obtaining protection orders because breaches are not always addressed quickly.

She says a protection order is only effective when it is enforced.

Ali stresses that domestic violence must be treated as a serious crime, not a private family matter and delays in responding to reports can place survivors and their children at greater risk.

Ali is also calling for police responses to be timely, consistent and survivor-centred.

She says some survivors have reported that complaints were not recorded, violence was minimised or reconciliation was encouraged.

Ali is urging stronger accountability, better police responses and greater investment in support services.

The National Domestic Violence Helpline, 1560, is available 24 hours a day and is free to call from any network.