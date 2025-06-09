Energy report flags high system losses

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s energy system continues to record high conversion losses.

More than 40 per cent of generated power was lost before reaching consumers in 2025.

This, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

The latest environmental account shows total energy generated by Energy Fiji Limited and households reached 7.76 petajoules last year.

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This is an increase of 0.08 petajoules from 2024.

However, losses during transformation remain high at 3.20 petajoules, or 41.24 per cent of total generation.

This shows a large share of energy is lost before reaching the distribution stage.

The report states that total energy available for distribution was 4.56 petajoules.

Of this, 0.18 petajoules was lost during distribution. This left 4.39 petajoules for final use.

Fuel oil continues to dominate electricity generation under Energy Fiji Limited. Hydro remains the main renewable source, while solar and wind contributions remain very low.

Household generation continues to rise. It reached 4.90 per cent of total energy in 2025. This reflects growing use of off-grid solar systems.

On the consumption side, the commercial sector used the most energy at 41.91 per cent.

This was followed by the domestic sector at 38.50 per cent. The industrial sector accounted for 19.59 per cent.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics states that the current structure of generation and losses continues to affect overall energy efficiency.