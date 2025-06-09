Soccer

Mbappe closes in on World Cup scoring record

Mosese Raqio Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 24, 2026 6:26 am

[Photo: FILE]

Kylian Mbappe is just two goals away from becoming the highest scorer in World Cup history after netting twice in France’s 3-0 win over Iraq.

The France captain now has 16 World Cup goals, level with Miroslav Klose and only two behind Lionel Messi’s record of 18.

Despite edging closer to the milestone, Mbappe says winning the World Cup remains his priority.

“I would play the entire World Cup without scoring if France wins the trophy.”

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Mbappe’s leadership was also on display against Iraq, with the 27-year-old working tirelessly for the team and showing strong support for teammate Ousmane Dembele, who scored late in the match.

France has advanced to the knockout stages and remains among the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy.

Meanwhile, you can catch all the LIVE actions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on our FBC Sports channel on the Walesi set-top box and the Walesi app.

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