Vosarogo expects reduced budget allocation

Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is prepared to operate with reduced funding in the 2026–2027 National Budget as it adjusts to the government’s limited fiscal space.

Minister Filimoni Vosarogo states the Ministry has taken a cautious approach in its budget submissions, recognising the financial pressures the government is facing.

He says the Ministry has focused its funding requests on key priority areas, including the borehole program, as well as the survey and hydrology departments, while avoiding excessive demands on the national budget.

Vosarogo says the Ministry would be satisfied even if it received less funding than it did in the previous financial year.

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“We have to be very smart as a Ministry in our requests and our demands, knowing that we can’t be pressing for too much funding when we know that the Government’s fiscal space is constrained.”

Vosarogo adds that operating with a tighter budget will require greater efficiency and a stronger focus on eliminating wasteful spending.

“We have to work smarter with our budget. We have to cut wasteful spending.”

The Minister says feedback from the recent State of the Economy Forum should help the government improve performance and service delivery as it prepares the 2026–2027 National Budget.