Chand urges Labasa fans to stay patient

[Photo: FILE]

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC head coach Alvin Chand has called on supporters to remain patient and continue backing the team as they push through demanding moments in the Fiji FACT.

Chand acknowledged that some fans can become frustrated quickly but reminded them that pressure situations are not new to the Babasiga Lions, who have a strong history of responding when it matters most.

“Don’t start judging the boys on just one match,” Chand said. “You know what the Labasa team is all about; they are built for these types of pressure situations.”

The veteran coach pointed to past successes, noting that Labasa have gone on to win tournaments even after slow starts, including opening losses or consecutive draws.

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Chand encouraged fans to keep believing and motivating the players, saying patience and support will eventually be rewarded.

“If you encourage them, a time will come when they’ll put smiles on your faces, and you’ll go back home smiling.”

Labasa will face Ba in the semifinal this Saturday at Subrail Park in Labasa.

You can listen to live radio commentary of the game on Radio Fiji 2.