FCCC shares price control tools

Officials explained Fiji’s pricing framework, cost analysis methods and regulatory tools.

Fiji’s consumer watchdog is stepping up regional cooperation to help Pacific countries manage fuel price instability and rising inflation linked to global supply chain disruptions.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has hosted a delegation from Tuvalu to discuss stronger price regulation systems and consumer protection measures.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer and senior officials said the talks focused on Fiji’s experience in managing fuel price volatility.

They also discussed ways to stabilise prices of essential goods and services.

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Officials explained Fiji’s pricing framework, cost analysis methods and regulatory tools. These were shared to help Tuvalu strengthen its own price monitoring and control systems.

Both sides noted that Pacific Island countries are facing similar pressures from global supply disruptions and rising transport costs. They agreed that closer regional cooperation is needed to build resilience and protect consumers.

The Tuvalu delegation said learning from Fiji’s regulatory processes would support improvements in their national systems. This includes better market monitoring and stronger pricing analysis.

FCCC said the engagement reflects its commitment to regional partnership.

It aims to support Pacific nations through shared expertise and improved regulatory cooperation.