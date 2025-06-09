New strategy to transform healthcare delivery

[Photo: Ministry of Health and Medical Services/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The health system is set for a major overhaul as the Ministry of Health launched its new five-year Strategic Plan today.

The plan aims to transform healthcare delivery and tackle growing pressures from Non-Communicable Diseases, communicable diseases, and climate-related threats.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has described the initiative as a critical turning point for our health sector.

The 2026-2031 strategic planning represents a deliberate commitment to transform how healthcare is delivered in the country.

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“We are executing a vital shift from reactive care to proactive prevention, from hospital-centric systems to strong primary healthcare, and from fragmented to integrated delivery.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the goal is to build a modern health system that keeps people healthy rather than simply treating them when they become sick.

This plan, he adds, delivers on three clear core directions by strengthening public health and primary healthcare, enhancing clinical and hospital services, and strengthening governance and health system stewardship.

Ministry of Health Head of Planning and Policy Development Division Eliki Waqavakatoga says the launch represents far more than the release of a new policy document.

“It is the story of how we listened, reflected, and came together to imagine a healthier future for our Fiji. Because every one of us will one day depend on our health system. That is why the Strategic Plan matters.”

The five-year plan sets a clear vision for improving healthcare services, strengthening the workforce, embracing innovations, and ensuring better health outcomes for all Fijians.