Matai set for comeback at Commonwealth Games

Fiji Athletics rep, Rusiate Matai. [Photo: MATAIASI STARK}

Nine months after suffering a significant injury, national indoor high jump record holder Rusiate Matai is preparing for a major comeback on the international stage.

The former Balata College student tore his fibula last year, sidelining him from competition and halting his momentum.

However, Matai is now on the road to recovery and is determined to represent Fiji at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The high jumper had a training session yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium alongside his Team Fiji Athletics teammates. The session marked one of his final preparations on home soil before departing tomorrow for Australia, where he will continue his training and fine-tune his performance ahead of the Games.

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Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports yesterday, Matai described his return as a personal milestone, saying the journey back to full fitness has been challenging but rewarding.

“This is my comeback story, and I’m ready to represent Fiji on the biggest stage.”

Now studying under a scholarship at Neosho County Community College in Kansas, USA, Matai is balancing his academic commitments with his athletic ambitions.

He says the opportunity to compete at his first-ever Commonwealth Games is something he has always worked towards.

“I’m excited for my first Commonwealth Games. It’s a chance to test myself against some of the best athletes in the world.”

With determination and renewed focus, Matai hopes his resilience will translate into a strong performance as he dons the Fiji colours in Glasgow.