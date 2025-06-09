2026 FIFA WC attendances on track to break record

[Photo: FILE]

The FIFA World Cup attendances are on track for record highs despite daunting ticket prices and Trump administration travel restrictions. Experts say it is less a reflection of America’s fondness for ​soccer and more a measure of its love of spectacle.

Through 44 matches, total attendance topped 2.85 million, with the average stadium about 99.6% full, according to a Reuters analysis based on ‌FIFA data.

While this year’s World Cup is bigger than its predecessors, totalling 104 matches, up from 64, attendance is on pace to break the all-time record well before this year’s 64th game.

The existing mark of nearly 3.6 million spectators was set in 1994, the last time the U.S. hosted.

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But stadiums in 2026 are also fuller, on a percentage basis, than nearly any World Cup this century, with the possible exception of Germany’s in 2006, according to FIFA annual reports ​and a Reuters attendance analysis.

Meanwhile, you can watch all the FIFA World Cup matches on FBC Sports.