Interlink Shipping warns of possible service suspension

[Photo: FILE]

Interlink Shipping Services has threatened to suspend services from next month if continued operational and regulatory challenges are not addressed.

In a statement released last night, the shipping company says the industry is under pressure due to a shortage of qualified seafarers, delays in regulatory approvals, and growing safety risks affecting inter-island operations.

It claims the lack of higher-certified crew members is impacting vessel safety and reliability, while administrative processes for approvals are taking longer than expected, affecting service continuity.

Interlink Shipping also highlighted recent vessel incidents, adding that there is a need for stronger oversight and faster corrective action within the sector.

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The company says it has raised these concerns over several months with relevant authorities, but maintains that insufficient action has been taken.

It is calling for urgent engagement between industry stakeholders and regulators to address safety standards, staffing shortages, and operational delays.

Goundar Shipping limited had issued a similar statement earlier in the week, warning of possible services suspension as of July 1, if their terms are not met.

The suspension will disrupt maritime transport, affect jobs, and place pressure on supply chains and the wider economy.

Efforts to get responses from the line ministry and stakeholders were not successful.