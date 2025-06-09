Ministry provides update on Rotuma hospital

[Photo: File]

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa has clarified concerns regarding healthcare services at Rotuma Hospital, stating that no formal concerns have been submitted by the Rotuma Council to the Ministry.

Ravunawa says the only issue previously raised relates to diagnostic imaging services, with the hospital’s X-ray equipment currently awaiting replacement parts while electrical and power supply upgrades are being addressed.

He adds that the Ministry is recruiting the technical personnel required for X-ray machines and is also working to resolve accommodation and staff housing issues to support specialist service delivery.

On patient referrals, Ravunawa stresses that referrals are based on clinical need and established medical protocols.

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He says high-risk pregnancies are routinely referred to tertiary hospitals to ensure access to specialist care, while other complex cases are referred when advanced treatment or specialist interventions are required.

Ravunawa says the Ministry remains committed to strengthening healthcare services in Rotuma through ongoing infrastructure improvements, equipment upgrades, workforce development and service enhancements.