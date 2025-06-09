UN inquiry finds Israel deliberately targeted Palestinian children in Gaza

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Israeli authorities and security forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children, resulting ​in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza, and war crimes in the occupied West Bank, an independent U.N. inquiry said ‌on Tuesday.

The report by the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel examined violations against Palestinian children since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Around 30% of those killed in the Gaza war were children, the report found.

A previous report by the commission in September found that Israel had committed genocide ​in Gaza and that top Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu incited these acts — accusations that Israel called scandalous.

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Israel’s mission in Geneva said Israel ​rejected what it called the Commission’s “second defamatory advocacy report”.

The U.N. commission said that Palestinian children were deliberately targeted and killed during the war, including after ​a ceasefire came into effect in October 2025. It said this was a key element establishing genocidal intent by Israeli authorities and security forces to destroy the Palestinian ​group, in whole or in part, in Gaza.