Stolz starts, Raitubu returns

[Source: File]

Michella’e Stolz has been named to start at fullback for the McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women as they prepare for their final Super Rugby Women’s pool match against the Queensland Reds this Saturday at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

Head coach Mike Legge has made just two changes to the side that featured in last week’s Round 3 clash, with Stolz coming into the starting line up and Litiana Vueti moving to the bench. The match day squad also welcomes back winger Aqela Raitubu, who returns from injury after missing last weekend’s match.

The Drua pack remains unchanged following a strong performance against the Brumbies, with Karalaini Naisewa, Keleni Marawa and Tiana Robanakadavu retaining their places in the front row. All three were named in the Super Rugby Women’s Team of the Week.

In the second row, Mereoni Nakesa partners McDonald’s Fiji Player of the Match Carletta Yee, while Nunia Daunimoala, Salaseini Railumu, and Sulita Waisega complete the loose forward trio.

Article continues after advertisement

The backline sees Kolora Lomani combine with Varanisese Qoro in the halves, with Raitubu and Atelaite Buna on the wings. Josivini Naihamu and Merewairita Neivosa pair up in midfield, with Stolz completing the starting side at fullback.

Legge has named a balanced bench, which includes the return of Vueti alongside Bitila Tawake, Zipporah Sorokacika, Keri Lawavou, and Verenaisi Ditavutu, as the Drua Women look to finish the pool stage strongly ahead of the semifinals.