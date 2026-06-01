Ba Women's to depart for Solomon Islands

The Ba Women’s football team departs Fiji today for the Solomon Islands to compete in the OFC Women’s Champions League.

Ba Football Association president Praneel Dayal said the team is well prepared and ready for the challenge ahead.

Dayal has urged the players to represent both Ba and Fiji with pride and determination throughout the tournament.

Ba will open its Group B campaign against Henderson Eels FC on Sunday before facing Papua New Guinea champions Hekari Women FC next Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a special opportunity for our players to showcase their talent against some of the best clubs in Oceania. We have full confidence in this team and wish them every success in the tournament.”

The Women in Black will then take on Tafea FC on July 4 in their final pool match.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the tournament final set for July 10.