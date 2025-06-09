FWCC calls for people-centred budget

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is calling for a more people-centred national budget, saying government spending must better reflect the needs of ordinary people rather than favouring elites and business interests.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says many families across the country are still struggling with rising living costs, despite positive economic messaging from the government.

While official announcements often highlight development projects and economic progress, she pointed out that the reality on the ground is different, with poor households continuing to face hardship.

Ali claims that current budget priorities do not adequately address issues affecting vulnerable communities, including women, low-income families, and rural populations.

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“But we know, because we work on the ground, and other NGOs and CSOs are also working on the ground, that poor people have remained poor. They are suffering, and there is not much being done for them. This whole thing is for the rich, so everything is for business people and so on.”

Ali said a people-centred budget would prioritise basic needs such as healthcare, social welfare, gender-based violence services, and stronger support systems for vulnerable groups.

She adds that budget decisions should be based on ground realities and community consultations rather than top-down assumptions.

Ali further urged the government to ensure that funding for services such as women’s crisis support and child protection keeps pace with inflation and growing demand.

The 2026–27 national budget will be announced this Friday, with the government expected to outline its spending priorities and key policy focus areas for the coming financial year.