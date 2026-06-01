Ronaldo silences critics at FIFA World Cup

Portugal's Christiano Ronaldo scoring against Uzbekistan in their 5-0 win this morning.

Cristiano Ronaldo brushed aside a week of heavy criticism after scoring twice in Portugal’s emphatic 5-0 win over Uzbekistan eary this morning, insisting his focus remains on improving and helping the team progress at the World Cup.

The 41-year-old forward delivered a clinical first-half display in Houston, marking a strong response after Portugal’s underwhelming 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening match.

Ronaldo acknowledged the scrutiny that followed but said it was nothing new in a career spanning more than two decades.

Ronaldo, who became the first player to score in six World Cups, stressed his belief in hard work and consistency, saying he remains focused on his role within the team rather than outside noise.

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Despite questions about a potential showdown with longtime rival Lionel Messi, Ronaldo played down the idea, insisting qualification from the group was the key objective.