Flowering cane threatens sugar quality

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna says some cane fields are already showing signs of flowering.

The delayed start to the 2026 crushing season is now raising fresh concerns, with warning that flowering cane and the approaching wet season could affect the quality and sugar content of this year’s crop.

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna says some cane fields are already showing signs of flowering, a natural process that signals a gradual decline in sugar content if harvesting is further delayed.

Tunabuna says time is becoming a critical factor for the industry as prolonged delays could impact both the quality and value of the crop.

“Quality of sugar will now slowly be reduced when we kick into the wetter season, even now that we have the flowering of the sugarcane.”

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Tunabuna also notes that while many farmers continue to maintain their farms and remain committed to the industry, there are others whose fields have been neglected despite government assistance for weed control and farm management.

He adds that he has observed both well-maintained and poorly managed cane farms, highlighting the contrast in the level of preparation among growers ahead of the crushing season.

The comments come as the Fiji sugar industry faces uncertainty over the delayed start to crushing, with the FSC yet to announce a new opening date for the mills.