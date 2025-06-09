Residents demand action on island services

[Photo: FILE]

Infrastructure gaps in Taveuni have been formally raised ahead of the national budget.

Residents and farmers have submitted a request calling for urgent investment in key services.

The Taveuni Community Budget Submission 2026/2027 was made by the Taveuni Residents & Farmers Association.

It outlines priority areas for government consideration ahead of the 2026/2027 National Budget, which is scheduled to be delivered this Friday.

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The submission says around 17,000 people in Taveuni are affected by poor infrastructure and limited essential services.

It highlights the Somosomo–Dalaivuna–Navakawau road. The group says it is heavily damaged. Potholes and washouts are frequent. This is affecting farm transport, school travel, and access to health care.

It also raises concern over the Nalele and Nayalayala bridges. Both are used daily by school buses and farm trucks. The submission says they are in poor condition and require urgent repair or replacement.

Water supply issues in South Taveuni are also reported. Households, schools and farms are facing unreliable access, especially during dry periods.

The group says electricity access remains limited across parts of the island. It says this is restricting farming, processing, and basic services.

Fuel costs are also higher than on the mainland and are increasing transport expenses for families and operators.

Safety concerns are raised along the Somosomo–Wairiki road. The submission stated that there are no footpaths or street lighting. This puts pedestrians at risk, particularly students and elderly residents.

It also calls for a public market and transport facilities. Farmers are currently selling produce along roadsides due to the lack of infrastructure.

Concerns about public disorder in Naqara, Waiyevo and Wairiki are also included in the submission.

The group says targeted investment ahead of the national budget would improve safety, strengthen agriculture and support economic activity across Taveuni.