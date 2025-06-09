Colombia through to round of 32

[Source: Reuters]

Colombia secured their place in the World Cup Round of 32 with a game to spare after a 1-0 victory over DR Congo in Group K, with Daniel Munoz scoring the winner after the South Americans had been frustrated for much of the evening.

Colombia moved ⁠to six points from two matches and guaranteed their progress to the knockout stage ahead of their final group game against Portugal, who beat Uzbekistan 5-0 earlier on Tuesday. DR Congo remained on one point and will need a result against Uzbekistan to keep their qualification hopes ⁠alive.

Colombia dominated possession and created the better chances throughout but were repeatedly denied by keeper Lionel Mpasi, who produced a series of saves to keep ⁠out efforts from James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, and Jhon Arias.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 76th minute ⁠when Juan Quintero’s pass found Munoz surging into the penalty area and the defender fired ⁠a low shot that took a deflection on its way past Mpasi.