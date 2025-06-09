Jolie portrays cancer diagnosis in new film 'Couture'

Angelina Jolie. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie faced one of her deepest fears on screen for the French film “Couture” – being diagnosed with ​cancer.

Based on personal experiences of writer and director Alice Winocour, Jolie plays ‌fictional American filmmaker Maxine Walker, who, while producing a film to accompany a runway show for Paris Fashion Week, discovers she has breast cancer.

Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died of breast cancer at the age ​of 56, and Jolie underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 after discovering she ​was carrying the same genetic mutation as her mother.

But it wasn’t just about her ​mother; Jolie also got involved to bring Walker’s experience to the world.

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Jolie had to go through a scene where operation lines were placed on her chest by ‌an ⁠oncologist.

Alongside Jolie, the cast ​of “Couture” includes Ada, ⁠played by Anyier Anei, who is a model struggling with the fashion industry putting her on a pedestal, and make-up artist Angele, ​played by Ella Rumpf, who is trying to break out of ​the fashion ⁠scene by becoming a writer.

Jolie hopes that each character’s story will resonate with viewers.