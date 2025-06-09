Jolie portrays cancer diagnosis in new film 'Couture'

Angelina Jolie. [Photo Credit: Reuters]
Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie faced one of her deepest fears on screen for the French film “Couture” – being diagnosed with cancer.
Based on personal experiences of writer and director Alice Winocour, Jolie plays fictional American filmmaker Maxine Walker, who, while producing a film to accompany a runway show for Paris Fashion Week, discovers she has breast cancer.
Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died of breast cancer at the age of 56, and Jolie underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 after discovering she was carrying the same genetic mutation as her mother.
But it wasn’t just about her mother; Jolie also got involved to bring Walker’s experience to the world.
Jolie had to go through a scene where operation lines were placed on her chest by an oncologist.
Alongside Jolie, the cast of “Couture” includes Ada, played by Anyier Anei, who is a model struggling with the fashion industry putting her on a pedestal, and make-up artist Angele, played by Ella Rumpf, who is trying to break out of the fashion scene by becoming a writer.
Jolie hopes that each character’s story will resonate with viewers.