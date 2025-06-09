King Khan faces sentence next week

[Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

The Suva Magistrate Court will sentence drug convict Imran Khan, also known as King Khan next Tuesday.

Khan appeared before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad. Bhavna Kantaria appeared for the state, while Shyal Kant represented Khan. He was found guilty of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The State is pushing for a custodial sentence. It says the punishment must reflect deterrence for drug-related offences. The prosecution also highlighted that the maximum penalty for drug possession is life imprisonment, a fine of up to $1 million, or both.

Kantaria told the court that drugs remain a major threat to society. She urged the court to show no leniency, even in cases involving small quantities as this is needed to send a strong message of deterrence.

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She also submitted that Khan showed a clear disregard for the law and said culpability was high as the drugs were concealed in the base of a water bottle. The State further cited a High Court ruling, stating that packaging can be treated as an aggravating factor.

Khan’s lawyer has asked for a suspended sentence. He urged the court to consider Khan’s young family and personal circumstances.

He told the court that Khan is the sole breadwinner and supports five children and cares for his elderly parents.

The defence also raised Khan’s health conditions, including diabetes and heart-related illness. It argued that rehabilitation should be considered in sentencing.

Khan will be sentenced on June 30.