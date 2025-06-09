One win away from a home semi-final

[Photo: File]

A victory over the Queensland Reds this weekend will secure a home semi-final for the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women in the Super W competition.

Head coach Mike Legge said the team understands the importance of the match and will use the week to address areas that need improvement following their last two outings.

The Drua Women defeated the Brumbies 42-25 in Ba last weekend after edging the Western Force 29-24 in Lautoka earlier this month.

The squad spent the past two days recovering from their win over the Brumbies and has now shifted its focus to preparations for its final regular-season match against the Reds.

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“So this game is very important to us, we want to give the fans a home semi-final because they deserve it. We’re going to spend the next few days working on our weaknesses and fully prepare ourselves before we play the Reds.”

The Fijian Drua Women will take on the Queensland Reds on Saturday at 4:05pm in Australia.