Legge expecting physical challenge against the Reds

[Photo: FILE]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women head coach Mike Legge expects a tough and physical contest when his side takes on the Queensland Reds this weekend, with a home semifinal spot on the line.

Legge said the Reds are likely to deliver a similar challenge to what they showed during the preseason, particularly through a powerful forward pack.

“We expect them to be really physical up front. They’ve got a very formidable forward pack, especially with the likes of Eva Kapani and Tanya Kalounivale strengthening them, so we know we’ll be up against some big ball runners.”

The Drua coach added that while the Reds may introduce a few variations, their style is expected to remain direct and physical, similar to what his team has faced in recent weeks.

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“We’ve reviewed their footage, and we’re expecting something similar in terms of physicality and a real direct style of play.”

Despite the challenge, Legge remains confident his side has prepared well, saying the focus has been on finding ways to counter the Reds’ strengths while continuing to play to the Drua Women’s style.

The Drua Women will take on the Reds at 4.05pm this Saturday, and you can watch the game live on FBC2.