Rural women demand stronger budget support

[Photo: FILE]

Calls are growing for increased funding for the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection in the upcoming National Budget. Women in rural and vulnerable communities continue to face social and economic hardship.

Ba Women’s Club Representative Kalesita Vakamosiyalo says stronger budget allocation is needed to support women facing ongoing challenges. She says women in remote areas continue to struggle and need stronger support systems for their daily welfare needs.

Ba Resident Vakamosiyalo says her concerns reflect those of other women in similar situations. She says many depend on social welfare assistance.

“I strongly fight for women because women suffer a lot and we go through a lot on an everyday basis, so I want the Government to increase the allocation for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection”

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Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the ministry would continue implementing programs for vulnerable groups. These include women and persons with disabilities.

She says key policy frameworks are guiding the work, and these include the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls 2023–2028 and the Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan 2025–2030.

The Ministry received $207.9 million in the 2025–2026 National Budget. This is an increase of $7.9 million from the previous year.