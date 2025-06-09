Creative arts industry eyes bigger economic role

[Photo: MOLLYN NAKABEA]

The government is moving to strengthen Fiji’s creative sector and position it as a key contributor to economic growth.

While tourism and sugar remain major contributors to the economy, focus is being placed on the potential of the creative arts industry to create sustainable livelihoods.

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the aim is to turn creative arts into economic drivers.

“We want to reposition the creative sector from being viewed as a supplementary source of income to becoming a mainstream contributor to Fiji’s economic growth, employment creation, investment attraction, and sustainable livelihoods.”

Article continues after advertisement

Singh states that achieving this requires understanding the strengths and overcoming the challenges of the sector.

“We must first begin measuring the sector properly. If we do not count it, we cannot value it. If we do not value it, we cannot invest in it. And if we do not invest in it, we will never unlock its full potential.”

Visual artist Josua Toganivalu said the symposium signals a bright future for the creative arts industry.

“With this kind of symposium, the industry is heading in the right direction. It’s going to be a major contributor to the Fiji economy, the creative industry in terms of the arts, music, and the fashion industry. Yes, so there’s a bright future for the people involved, for all the stakeholders.”

The discussions are expected to help identify practical ways to grow the sector and unlock its economic potential while supporting culture and creativity across Fiji.