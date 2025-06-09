King Khan sentencing delayed

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The sentencing of convicted drug offender Imran Khan, also known as King Khan, has been deferred to tomorrow.

This follows his appointment of new legal representation.

Khan appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court today. He was earlier found guilty of possessing 4.1 grams of methamphetamine.

The drugs were found in a hidden compartment at the base of a water bottle inside his vehicle.

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Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad granted the adjournment after the court was informed that a new defence solicitor had taken over the case.

The court ordered both the prosecution and defence to file their sentencing submissions by 11:30 am today. This is to allow the matter to proceed tomorrow afternoon.

An updated antecedent report has also been requested.

It will include Khan’s prior convictions and personal background. The defence must also provide details on his education and other mitigating factors.

Magistrate Prasad stressed that both sides must be ready for sentencing tomorrow. He warned that no further delays will be allowed.

Khan was convicted earlier this week. The court found the State had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The defence had claimed that police planted the drugs in his vehicle. However, the court rejected this. It accepted the evidence of eight police witnesses as credible, consistent and reliable.

Khan will return to court at 2:30 pm tomorrow for sentencing.