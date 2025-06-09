National coaches watching Vodafone Cup closely

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji National Rugby League chair Rajesh Singh is urging players competing in the 2026 Vodafone Fiji Cup to give their best when on the field, as national coaches and scouts will be watching their games closely.

With the Rugby League World Cup just three months away, FNRL will be on the lookout for players to add to their Fiji Bati and Bulikuila rosters.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be showing the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals live.

Singh says they are happy to have FBC come on board and believes their partnership will play a huge role in growing the sport in Fiji.

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“This can be your chance to join the national set-up, so make sure to give your best in all your games; these coaches will be watching.”

Round two of the Vodafone Cup gets underway this weekend.