FRA takes a hard line on workplace abuse

[Photo: FIJI ROADS AUTHORITY/ FACEBOOK]

Senior management at the Fiji Roads Authority has completed intensive training aimed at strengthening efforts to prevent sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment in the workplace.

The move is part of efforts to improve safeguarding across all FRA operations.

The five-day program was held from June 15 to 19 at the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service in Nasese, bringing together senior leaders and staff to strengthen awareness and response systems for the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment.

The training was supported by the Australian Government through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific. It was facilitated by Tessa Walsh and Tevita Seruilumi from evawtech.

Article continues after advertisement

The sessions focused on building leadership capacity to prevent and respond to gender-based violence within FRA operations. Key areas included procurement obligations, social safeguards, SEAH complaint-handling procedures, and complaint-resolution processes.

Participants also underwent specialised induction sessions for board members, staff, and contractors. These were designed to strengthen the understanding of safeguarding responsibilities across the organisation.

FRA Chief Executive Officer Apisai Ketenilagi said the training was an eye-opener for many participants. He said it was particularly significant for males in senior leadership positions, and staff were able to distinguish between gender attributes, privileges, and opportunities.

He also said they gained a clearer understanding of gender-based violence and safeguarding measures.

The program also covered monitoring contractor compliance with SEAH risk mitigation measures and further focused on improving systems for receiving and managing complaints.

FRA adds that the initiative reflects its commitment to gender equality, stronger safeguarding, and ensuring all road sector work is carried out in a safe and respectful environment.

NICKHL