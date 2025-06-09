FCCC flags renewable energy delay risk

[Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning that Fiji’s slow shift to renewable energy is leaving the power sector exposed to global fuel price shocks.

In its submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, the FCCC stated that its analysis shows no major renewable energy investment in recent years, despite commitments to expand clean energy.

The Commission notes that reliance on thermal generation has pushed fuel costs higher between 2020 and 2024. This has increased Energy Fiji Limited’s exposure to global fuel price volatility.

FCCC Manager Economic Regulation Avneet Singh said instability in the Middle East shows how quickly global events can lift electricity generation costs in Fiji.

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He also raised concerns over the use of emergency diesel generation.

“Independent analysis illustrates that EFL has not made any major investments in renewable energies. As such, the utility continues to be exposed to fuel cost volatility noted in the international market. This has been prevalent in the financial year 2023-24 and currently into the financial year 2026, whereby wars in the Middle East have impacted the fuel prices in Fiji.”

Consumers, Singh adds, are bearing costs that should be reduced through better planning and investment decisions.

Committee Member Premila Kumar also questioned delays in renewable energy projects. She called for stronger oversight to ensure commitments are delivered as actual infrastructure, not just policy.

The FCCC said faster investment in renewable energy was critical.

It says this will strengthen energy security, cut dependence on imported fuel, and help stabilise electricity prices.