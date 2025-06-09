Rabitu steps in for injured Habosi

[Photo:File]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua utility back Sikeli Rabitu has been called into the Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad for this year’s Nations Championship following the injury withdrawal of Vinaya Habosi, with selectors turning to form and versatility to fill the gap.

Rabitu’s inclusion is backed by strong Super Rugby Pacific performances, where he has beaten 32 defenders, made 10 line breaks, carried the ball 86 times and scored three tries, while maintaining an 82 percent tackle completion rate.

Comfortable across the back three, his ability to cover multiple positions made him a natural replacement for Habosi.

Just a month ago, Rabitu spoke about being grateful simply to be named in the extended national squad, sharing the space with players he grew up watching on television.

That opportunity has now become a major step forward, as he prepares to feature in the Nations Championship set to begin next month.

With Habosi sidelined, Rabitu offers the Flying Fijians a like for like option who brings current form, positional flexibility and Super Rugby experience into the squad.