Fundraiser set to boost Navua Hospital services

[Photo: File]

A major fundraising event at Pacific Harbour is set to help upgrade services at Navua Hospital, with proceeds directed toward improving medical equipment, minor infrastructure works and patient care.

Acting Subdivisional Medical Officer Dr. Varanisese Tagicaki says the initiative is aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery for Navua and surrounding areas.

This partnership will ensure that accumulated funding addresses immediate needs and essential services for the hospital.

“This is a long-term partnership with Nanuku Resort and the Board of Visitors and this is just to help strengthen our patient care through improved equipment, infrastructure, minor infrastructure support and better services for the community”

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The Board of Directors of Navua Hospital said the initiative will contribute to meaningful upgrades and improvements in hospital facilities.

Nanuku Representative Charlotte Steele says this fundraiser is part of a wider program for the resort to support local healthcare.

The Black Tie event, to be held on August 8 at The Pearl Resort, is organized by the Ministry of Health, the Navua Hospital Board of Visitors and Nanuku Resort.