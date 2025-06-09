Engineering still a tough road for women

International Women in Engineering Day 2026 celebration in Nadi.

Women remain underrepresented in engineering despite strong academic performance and more must be done to remove barriers preventing them from advancing into leadership and professional ranks.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Shashi Kiran highlighted the concern while speaking at the International Women in Engineering Day 2026 celebration in Nadi.

Kiran said occupational stereotypes, workplace bias, and limited opportunities continue to discourage many women from entering and remaining in engineering careers.

She noted that while women make up nearly half of Fiji’s population and more young women are enrolling in science, technology, and engineering programmes, they remain underrepresented across engineering and technical leadership roles.

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Kiran said the challenge is not a lack of ability but barriers that continue to stand in the way of career progression.

She pointed to figures showing women account for only 12 percent of Engineers Fiji membership and questioned why the organisation is yet to have a professionally registered woman engineer.

The Minister called on Engineers Fiji to make greater efforts to support women through mentorship and create pathways for professional registration.

“If there could be greater efforts made in this regard and if there’s anything our ministry could assist with changing the statistic, we stand ready to do so”

Kiran said women bring different perspectives to the design process, helping create infrastructure that is more inclusive for children, older people and persons living with disabilities.

She also challenged male engineers and industry leaders to take a more active role in mentoring women and helping them progress within the profession.

“We often think about mentorship, women mentoring women. But I ask the men in the room, can you make a concerted effort to mentor women, to help them come up to that place where they can also be registered”

Kiran paid tribute to women breaking barriers in engineering, saying their achievements are inspiring the next generation while demonstrating the importance of creating workplaces where women are supported, promoted and empowered to lead based on merit and ability.