Volavola returns home to join Drua

[Source: File]

Veteran Flying Fijians playmaker Ben Volavola will return home after signing with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua ahead of the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The experienced flyhalf joins the Drua with a wealth of knowledge gained from a distinguished professional career spanning Super Rugby Pacific and Europe, providing a major boost to the club’s playmaking stocks.

Volavola has earned 48 Test caps for Fiji and represented the Flying Fijians at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups. He has accumulated 296 Test points and sits third on Fiji’s all-time points-scoring list.

The 34-year-old has made 74 professional appearances, featuring for the NSW Waratahs, Crusaders, Melbourne Rebels, and Queensland Reds in Super Rugby, while also enjoying stints with Racing 92 in France and Leicester Tigers in England.

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Volavola said he is excited to return home and contribute to the continued growth of the Drua.

“I’m really excited to come back home with my family and join everyone at the club and help build a culture that brings even more success to the Drua.”

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson said Volavola’s experience would be invaluable to the club’s young squad.

“We are delighted to welcome Ben back home to Fiji and into the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua family. Ben brings a wealth of experience from playing at the highest levels of the game, including Super Rugby Pacific, international rugby and two Rugby World Cups with Fiji.”

Stephenson added that the veteran’s leadership and professionalism would play an important role in nurturing the next generation of Drua and Flying Fijians players.

Volavola’s arrival marks a homecoming for one of Fiji’s most accomplished flyhalves and provides the Drua with a seasoned campaigner as the club looks ahead to the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.