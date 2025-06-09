Borehole boosts water supply in Yawe

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Over 500 villagers in the District of Yawe in Kadavu now have access to a more reliable and safe water supply following the commissioning of two new borehole water systems.

The projects include the Yawe District School Borehole, which serves the villages of Naqalotu and Yakita, and the Nalotu Village Borehole.

For years, communities in the district depended heavily on rainfall and often faced water shortages during extended dry periods.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says the investment will deliver long-term benefits for students, families and communities.

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He says reliable access to clean water will allow students to focus on their education without concerns over water shortages or related health issues.

The new borehole systems are expected to improve living conditions, strengthen public health and build resilience against the impacts of climate change.

The school borehole services six classrooms, four staff quarters and 83 households in Naqalotu and Yakita, while the Nalotu system directly supports 39 households.

Vosarogo says the successful completion of the projects reflects the commitment of the Mineral Resources Department’s technical teams.

He adds that the true value of the investment will be measured by the positive impact it has on the lives of those who benefit from reliable access to clean water.