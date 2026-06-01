More football action for Fiji FACT fans

President's Cup fixtures for this weekend at Subrial Park in Labasa.

Football fans in the North are in for an exciting weekend, with the Fiji FA President’s Cup kicking off alongside the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT semi-finals.

The President’s Cup will feature the top four teams from the Extra Senior League Vanua Levu Zone and will run from Friday to Sunday at Subrail Park.

The tournament has been organised to provide participating teams with valuable game time while giving football fans more action to enjoy ahead of the Fiji FACT semi-finals and final.

Action gets underway on Friday with Seaqaqa taking on Nadogo at 1pm, followed by Savusavu facing Dreketi FC at 3pm.

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On Saturday, Savusavu will meet Seaqaqa at 9am before Dreketi takes on Nadogo at 11am.

The Fiji FACT semi-finals will then take centre stage, with defending champions Labasa facing Ba at 2pm, followed by Lautoka against Navua at 4.30pm.

Fans can catch live commentary of the Fiji FACT semi-finals on Radio Fiji Two.