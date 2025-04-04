SME Awards to spotlight business growth

The 2024 National Small and Medium Enterprise Awards have been launched, highlighting the crucial role small businesses play in driving Fiji’s economy.

With the support of the Fiji Development Bank and the government, the awards highlight the resilience, innovation, and potential of the country’s SMEs.

FDB Chair Damend Gounder says the awards are more than just an op-portunity to honor achievement as they also serve as a catalyst for fur-ther growth.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the 2024 awards include categories such as Best Agribusiness SME, Youth Entrepreneur of the Year, and Overall SME of the Year, cov-ering a broad range of industries contributing to Fiji’s economic diversification.

“Each year we see a surge in loan applications following our launch events and our award ceremonies. That is a clear sign that the awards platform inspires entrepreneurial spirit.”

The 2024 National SME Awards will be held in June.

The categories includes:

• Best Agribusiness SME of the Year

• Impact Awareness SMEs

• Sustainable SME of the Year

• Youth Entrepreneur of the Year

• Women Entrepreneur of the Year

• Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year

• Best Business Person of the Year

• Best Cooperative SME of the Year

• Best Maritime SME of the Year

• Overall SME of the Year Award

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.