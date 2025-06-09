Six officers charged in relation to Mock’s death

[File Photo]

Six police officers based at the Namaka Police Station in January 2025, have been formally charged in relation to the death of Richard Mock.

The charges have been laid after independent legal advice was sought from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution on Friday.

The first accused, aged 33, has been charged with one count of Manslaughter.

The second accused, a 57-year-old who has since retired from the Force, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

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The remaining four accused persons, aged 22, 24, 25 and 26, have been jointly charged with one count of manslaughter arising from a breach of duty.

All accused persons will be appearing at the Nadi Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Arrangements are being made to return the seventh suspect, who was deployed for operations to one of the maritime islands, before formal charges will be laid.

The Force maintains its commitment to fostering positive community relations by acting ethically, hence the decision to send investigation files involving police officers to the ODPP for independent legal advice.