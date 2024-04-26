Singh stresses importance of workplace crisis communication

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says there is a need to implement crisis communication protocols in workplaces to respond effectively to extreme weather conditions.

Singh highlights the necessity for employers to have procedures in place to halt work when weather conditions pose significant risks.

Singh says these procedures will ensure workers are well-informed and protected amidst changing weather patterns and the impacts of climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

He is urging employers to identify potential hazards, assess associated risks, and maintain vigilant monitoring of weather-related situations.

“We cannot put one plan in place and let it be all alone because different circumstances and changing environments will require changes in approaches. A written hazard control program consists of all steps necessary to protect workers.”

Singh is also calling upon health and safety committees to play an active role in identifying hazards and safeguarding worker safety and well-being.