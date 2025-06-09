Singh champions youth agriculture

Balbir Singh

A Tavua-based agribusiness has taken out the top youth entrepreneur award for 2024.

Futuristic Farm, led by 32-year-old Balbir Singh, was named Youth Entrepreneur of the Year by the Fiji Development Bank.

Singh said agriculture holds real promise for young people and encourages them to consider it as a career.

The farm operates a nursery capable of growing up to one million seedlings and currently runs 30 commercial nurseries.

“I have a message for the youths tap into agriculture now, because you don’t have to rely solely on the formal sector. You can earn thousands, and you have the ability to be more successful than I am. I believe education should not hold anyone back.”

Singh explained that they supply seedlings to the Ministry of Forestry and have continued operations despite major challenges, including cyclones and droughts.

Fiji Development Bank Chair Damend Goundar states the bank aims to support people trying to get their ideas off the ground.

“From agribusinesses that drive food security to climate-smart and maritime ventures, from youth-led start-ups to women-led enterprises you are leading the change in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable economy.”

With the Fiji Development Bank behind him, the 35-year-old believes that the future of agriculture is not just growing it’s in good hands.

