Shady construction surrounding Navua Hospital project

Navua Hospital.

Navua Hospital is in a disastrous state.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the building did not have a completion certificate.

Prasad says the wiring was not done according to standard causing major electrical faults.

The government has directed an investigation into the development of the Navua Hospital.

“We’ve asked the Ministry of Health, EFL to look at that and get us a report. These are the kinds of charges that we are dealing with now.”

The Navua Hospital was opened in 2014 by former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama after being built with an $11 million grant from the People’s Republic of China.

In a government statement dated January 4th 2011, the Development Cooperation and Facilitation Deputy Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister’s Eliki Bomani stated that all utilities are available and will be sourced to the construction site at Naimelimeli such as water, electricity and sewerage.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health Doctor James Fong told FBC News that the electrical network is not up to par in terms of catering for the electrical requirements.

This includes its ability to cater for a pump that water supply is dependent on.

Dr Fong claim this was only known to the teams when the facility was commissioned.

He adds that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport have been exploring a number of options over the last few months to fix Navua Hospital.

The team will meet tomorrow to finalize discussions on a permanent solution.