Seven fires in three days prompt warning

The National Fire Authority is again warning the public to take fire safety seriously after seven property fires and one road rescue in just three days.

The most serious fire gutted the Gokal Group warehouse in Toorak on Saturday, causing an estimated $8 million in damage.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane states too many people are still ignoring safety messages.

He points out that fires are happening too often even though officers go door-to-door and push safety advice on radio, TV and newspapers.

From Friday to Sunday, fires destroyed or badly damaged homes in Lautoka, Nadi, Bau Road, Narere, Kinoya and Kumi Village.

Many of the houses were either vacant or the families barely escaped with their lives.

A single father’s home in Narere was lost while he was at work and his children were at school. In Tailevu, a 67-year-old man and his family were having breakfast when smoke came from the bedroom and they fled.

Sowane said people must store flammable items safely, switch off unused power points, and use mosquito coils on non-flammable surfaces.

He said the small things matter and people need to act early.

Firefighters also responded to a road crash at Nawaka in Nadi where a hybrid taxi collided with a fuel truck.

No injuries were reported, but crews had to wait nearly five hours before the diesel was safely drained.

So far this year, 100 fires have been recorded same as last year.

The NFA is now pleading with the public to stop ignoring advice before more lives or homes are lost.

