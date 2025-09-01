Seven arrested after meth seizure in Suva raids

Seven individuals have been taken into custody following joint raids carried out in the Central and Southern Divisions.

These raids were conducted jointly by the Fiji Police Force’s Serious Organised Crime & Intelligence Department (SOCID), Fiji Detector Dog Unit (FDDU), Police Mobile Force (PMF), and Fiji Immigration Department on Tuesday.

Among those detained are one Fijian national and six foreign nationals.

The raids, conducted in Flagstaff and Rewa Street, resulted in the seizure of white substances, later confirmed to be methamphetamine following analysis by the Fiji Police Forensics Science Services.

Also confiscated were local and foreign currencies, believed to be proceeds of crime.

The suspects remain in custody and are being questioned as investigations continue.

Further inquiries are underway regarding related raids in the Western Division, with more information expected to be released soon.

