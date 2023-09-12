Seruiratu questions inconsistency in outbreak results

The Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu questions the inconsistency of the results from various stakeholders working to identify the root causes of Diarrheal Outbreak in Ba.

Seruiratu claims that seven died from the outbreak and calls on the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the other relevant stakeholders to come up with a plan to help address the issue.

With over 60 cases of diarrhea recorded in Ba and the surrounding areas, Seruiratu says the results are crucial to help identify and address the increasing cases recorded.

“When will the result be available because one of the concerns we have is the inconsistency in the statements coming from Water Authority and of course the results as highlighted by the Ministry of Health.My plea to government is please complete the project.”

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Antonio Lalabalavu says the results of water test results show that the WAF supplied water from the taps of the households sampled is free of bacterial contaminants.

Dr Lalabalavu says current findings indicate that the WAF water supply is not the cause of the increase in diarrhea cases.

The Ministry continues to work in collaboration with the relevant ministries to ensure the health safety of the people of Ba.

He adds misinformation is also a serious issue they face that derails vital health messages and response actions that can protect communities from the spread of communicable diseases as well as early recovery from infections.

The Ministry of Health recorded over 60 cases of diarrhea in communities of Balevuto, Nukuloa, Nacaci and Toge in Ba.