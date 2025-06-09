Seized drugs sent for analysis

A tip-off has led to the discovery of drugs hidden inside old batteries at a factory in Lami.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms that 26 clear bags containing white crystal-like substances were found during a police patrol at Pacific Batteries.

Tudravu says the information was relayed to patrolling officers by a member of the public.

He adds investigations are currently underway.

“We’ll be confirming after analysis about the white substance, whether it’s Methamphetamines’ or any other. So I’m just waiting for the test that is currently undertaken.”

The substances were concealed inside used batteries

