Security plays crucial role in nightclub safety

Yvonne Ravula Multimedia Journalist

December 26, 2025 5:15 pm

Nightclub operators say trained security personnel are crucial in maintaining order and protecting patrons during the festive season.

Deep Sea Union Tavern owner Albert Chand says security officers are tasked with monitoring behavior and providing support before issues escalate.

“When they see that they’ve had enough…they escort the patrons outside to sit down outside for a while, get some fresh air or wash their faces before they make the next step, which is to go home. They don’t just take them and throw them out the door or push them out in the street.”

Chand says security officers help reduce risks once the patrons leave the premises.

“When they go out in the public and then they move forward or go to black markets and all kinds of things, we have no control of that. But we thank the police for being around all the time of the morning to ensure all is well, all is good.”

Chand reviews security footage daily to ensure high standards of care are maintained.

“We have security cameras that monitor all these things, which I review every next day.”

Police say patrol support continues to help keep the night environment safe for everyone.

