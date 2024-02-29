Second day of GCC meeting underway

The second day of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting is underway in Pacific Harbour.

Chair, Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, says they will discuss nine papers relating to iTaukei issues today.

FBC News understands some of the major topics of discussion including iTaukei land management, traditional fishing grounds, and the review of certain GCC laws.

Another topic of discussion is the GCC report from the previous meeting held on Bau Island.

